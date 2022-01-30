OYLER, David LeRoy



David LeRoy Oyler, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, entered into eternity on January 21, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1938 and was the the son of the late Roy Oyler and the late Gertrude Shawver Oyler. David graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown, S.C and then entered the Navy; he was stationed in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon. He graduated from East Carolina University in 1965 with a degree in Business Administration and he was member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He met his wife, Judd Gray Oyler while in College and they married in 1964 and have been together for almost 58 years. In 1975 he opened Inmark, Inc. which he built into a thriving global company with multiple locations. David was an entrepreneur and always loved the challenge of the sale. David was a very caring , overly generous and funny individual and made friends everywhere he went. He was fun to be around and had a very quick, dry wit. He was a member of Atlanta Country Club where he was known as "The King of Golf". He loved playing golf and certainly had a lot of good times with his friends on the course. David adored his family and is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Judd Gray Oyler, his three children, David Shawver Oyler(Ansley), Kathryn Oyler Denson(Brad), Donnan Gray Oyler(Robin) and six Grandchildren, David Shawver Oyler, Jr , Thomas McKay Oyler, Kathryn Elizabeth Denson, Braden Neal Denson, Rylee Elizabeth Oyler, and Donnan Parker Oyler. He is also survived by three sisters, Pamela Oyler Taylor(Wayne), Charlene Oyler Freeman(Gerald) and Charlotte Oyler Player(Cotton) and many nieces and nephews who all adored their Uncle David. The family would like to thank Wellstar Hospice Care and his wonderful caregiver Fridah Mayira and especially Tammie Jones for all the special love and care she has given us for many years. A memorial service will be held on February 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service, in the Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Cemetery, 201 Mount Vernon Highway Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Alzheimer's Association via the following link(https://Alzheimer's.org) or the Lucky Fund at Atlanta Country Club which gives college scholarships to employees children. The link https://www.atlantacountryclub.org.

