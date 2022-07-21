ajc logo
OXENDALE, Marjorie

Marjorie Judy Lance Oxendale, 85, of Atlanta and Douglasville, Georgia, died on July 15, 2022. Born in Dahlonega, Georgia on June 19, 1937, she is survived by her daughter, Candace Oxendale Fowler and her husband, Lynn; sister Geraldine Moreland, brother Leonard Chadwick "Chad" Lance; niece, Andrea Lance; nephew-in-law, Joe Erni (Sandra), and great-niece, Katrina Erni Cohen (George). She was predeceased by her parents, Mabel Lance and Leonard Lance; her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Anderson; her niece, Cynthia "Cindy" Perego Erni; and nephew, Gregory "Chip" Norris Perego.

Marjorie loved her family above all else. She considered her nieces Cindy and Andrea daughters, loved Katrina as a grandchild, and spent the last 12 years living with Candace and Lynn and spoiling their cats to an insufferable extent. Throughout these years, she and her sister Gerry spent hours on the phone dishing on politics and the state of the world, which would be a better place had more people taken heed of those conversations.

Marjorie attended Northside High School in Atlanta and retired from Viskase Corporation in 2000. In addition to time with family, she enjoyed reading, watching BBC mystery series, her son-in-law's cooking, Democratic politics, and all dogs and cats with the good fortune to make her acquaintance. Marjorie was funny and loved a good laugh, and everyone in her orbit enjoyed her sense of humor and appreciation of the absurd.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate and honor Marjorie later this year. In the meantime, please pay tribute to her by being irreverent, spoiling any rescued pets that cross your path, eating ice cream, learning the detailed life stories of complete strangers in 90 seconds or less, and loving your people ferociously. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PAWS Atlanta, www.pawsatlanta.org.




