O'Connell, Martha

O'CONNELL (WARD), Martha



Martha "Mitzi" Ward O'Connell passed away on January 22 at her home in Roswell with the same quiet dignity with which she lived her life. Mitzi, who was born on May 21, 1943 in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was a 34 year resident of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents Jean Burt Ward and Milton Cochran Ward.



Mitzi graduated from Virginia Intermont College in 1963 and worked for National Airlines as a flight attendant. Her time with National Airlines gave this small town girl a chance to spread her own wings and to travel around the world. After almost three years, Mitzi returned to Basking Ridge and accepted the proposal of her high school sweetheart, Mark O'Connell, to start a life together. Their 55 year marriage produced three devoted children and countless moves as Mitzi supported, without complaint, the many relocations that Mark's career with the United Way required. Despite the fact that each move brought her to an even larger city, Mitzi remained a small town girl at heart who would have preferred the gentle routines of a hamlet like Basking Ridge.



Mitzi was a doer. She played the flute and the piccolo for 70 years and was an active member of several community bands, most notably the Roswell New Horizons Band. She served in several board positions with that band and organized music camps open to musicians across the country. Mitzi was a talented sewer. She made more than 40 personalized baby quilts for the new arrivals of family members, friends and neighbors. The quilts seldom made it to an infant's crib as most were displayed as works of art on the walls of their nurseries. Mitzi was an entrepreneur who started two successful small business. She handmade and supplied grosgrain ribbon shoe bows to Pappagallo shoe stores in several major cities. She also commissioned artists to sketch scenes in charming New England villages and had those drawings produced into greeting cards and post cards that are still being sold.



Mitzi was a volunteer at the Sandy Springs Community Assistant Center (CAC) for 25 years. Her devotion to CAC helped it grow into one of North Fulton's most important charities. She loved the staff and fellow volunteers there and she was selected as "Volunteer of the Year" for her untiring service. Mitzi was partial to cats but finally gave her heart to her Jack Russell mix, Tappy, who is still wondering through the house in search of her mommy. She and Mark spent 26 summers at homes on Lake Chatuge and Lake Burton. She restored countless pieces of old furniture whose potential only she could see and she made every garden a triumph. Even with all of her activities, she always made time to give her grandchildren mesmerizing backrubs. People found her natural charm and kindness appealing and she made friends easily including Erma Bombeck. Mitzi would never mention that friendship to others because she feared it might sound self-important. Those who knew her best often described her as "old school". She lived her life for others and seldom asked for anything in return. Her children adored her and her passing leaves a hole in countless hearts. Among the hearts most saddened are the three remarkable women who served as Mitzi's caregivers. There really are angels.



Mitzi is survived by her husband, Mark Lawrence O'Connell, her three children, Sean Ward O'Connell, Shannon O'Connell Bridges and Myles Harper O'Connell, daughters-in-law, Melissa Whitney O'Connell, Desire Cruz O'Connell, son-in-law Todd Ferrel Bridges, and her four grandchildren, Remy O'Connell, Smith O'Connell, Connor Bridges, Andrew Bridges and a fifth grandchild who will arrive in May. Additional survivors are her beloved sister, Nancy Haas, and Mitzi's two brothers, Dennis Ward and Douglas Ward.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sandy Springs Community Assistance Center. Once on their website, click on "Contact Us" and then on "Donate". A celebration of Mitzi's life will be held in the near future.

