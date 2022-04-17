Neal, Jane

NEAL (BROCK), Jane



Jane Brock Neal, a native of Atlanta, died on April 14, 2022.



Jane was born on July 25, 1936 at Piedmont Hospital, the daughter of Dr. Stewart Brock and Frances Harrison Brock. She grew up in Atlanta and attended Highland Elementary School and Bass High School in Little Five Points. Jane was a beautiful tap and ballet dancer and won the Miss Atlanta pageant in 1956, allowing her to travel the world entertaining troops. She later earned a degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. As an accomplished hygienist, Jane worked in New Orleans and then Atlanta with several respected dentists. She later taught in the Oral Disease Control Unit at Emory University School of Dentistry where she met her husband, Dr. Weldon T. Neal Jr.



Jane lived most of her life in her hometown of Atlanta. She also enjoyed several years of retirement living on beautiful Saint Simons Island. Since 2014, Jane lived at the Lenbrook Senior Living community in Atlanta where she met many new friends and developed her impressive skills as a painter in their art studio.



Jane loved her family, treasured her old friends and neighbors, cared deeply for her pets, cheered wildly for her UNC Tarheels and looked forward to Bass High School reunions. Those who knew her well remember her beautiful smile, her southern charm and candor and her pragmatism and forthrightness. She was loved and respected by many and will be truly missed.



She is survived by her daughter, Frances Elizabeth (Lisa) Belcher, daughter-in-law Ruthann Breazeale, grandchildren Trey Powers and Savannah Wright, and her beloved Maine Coon cat Scooter.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughter Melissa Jane Wright, and her brother Stewart (Sonny) Brock.



Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Caravan Rescue Inc. via website (www.caninecaravanrescue.org) or mail (3986 Woburn Drive, Tucker, GA)



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at11 o'clock at Lenbrook Senior Living Community, 3747 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30319.

