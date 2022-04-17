ajc logo
X

Neal, Jane

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NEAL (BROCK), Jane

Jane Brock Neal, a native of Atlanta, died on April 14, 2022.

Jane was born on July 25, 1936 at Piedmont Hospital, the daughter of Dr. Stewart Brock and Frances Harrison Brock. She grew up in Atlanta and attended Highland Elementary School and Bass High School in Little Five Points. Jane was a beautiful tap and ballet dancer and won the Miss Atlanta pageant in 1956, allowing her to travel the world entertaining troops. She later earned a degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. As an accomplished hygienist, Jane worked in New Orleans and then Atlanta with several respected dentists. She later taught in the Oral Disease Control Unit at Emory University School of Dentistry where she met her husband, Dr. Weldon T. Neal Jr.

Jane lived most of her life in her hometown of Atlanta. She also enjoyed several years of retirement living on beautiful Saint Simons Island. Since 2014, Jane lived at the Lenbrook Senior Living community in Atlanta where she met many new friends and developed her impressive skills as a painter in their art studio.

Jane loved her family, treasured her old friends and neighbors, cared deeply for her pets, cheered wildly for her UNC Tarheels and looked forward to Bass High School reunions. Those who knew her well remember her beautiful smile, her southern charm and candor and her pragmatism and forthrightness. She was loved and respected by many and will be truly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Frances Elizabeth (Lisa) Belcher, daughter-in-law Ruthann Breazeale, grandchildren Trey Powers and Savannah Wright, and her beloved Maine Coon cat Scooter.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughter Melissa Jane Wright, and her brother Stewart (Sonny) Brock.

Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Caravan Rescue Inc. via website (www.caninecaravanrescue.org) or mail (3986 Woburn Drive, Tucker, GA)

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at11 o'clock at Lenbrook Senior Living Community, 3747 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30319.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide7h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
7h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Stone, Harry
Key, Desmond
1h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
7h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top