MYERS, Annette Bass



Died December 14, 2020 Annette Bass Myers, age 81 of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away on Monday, December, 2020.



She was born Frankie Annette Bass on December 23, 1939 in Lumberton, North Carolina, but preferred Annette as her first name. She graduated from Bladenboro High School, Bladenboro, North Carolina in 1957. After High School, she attended a business college in Fayetteville, NC and started working at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) at Fort Bragg, first as a cashier and later as a supervisor in the personnel department. In her career she worked at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, Honolulu, Hawaii, Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, and Fort Gillum in Forest Park, Georgia where she was a purchasing agent. She retired from AAFES in 1991.



She and Melvin L. Myers married in 1983 in a military wedding at Fort McPherson, Atlanta, Georgia. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates in DeKalb County where she cared for and taught small children during Sunday School. She traveled with her husband to cities in Europe including Luxemburg, Geneva, Paris, Copenhagen, and Oslo. They also travelled to Mexico City, several Canadian Provinces, and Puerto Rico. She joined him in an assignment to Anchorage, Alaska in 1992. She became an expert pine needle weaver, giving baskets to many family members.



Annette participated in her community association in Avondale Estates, Georgia, managing the yard of the month recognition program. She was active in the Avon Garden Club in Avondale Estates, serving as its President during the 2006-07 year. Later, as the Club's Historian, she wrote the 60-year history of the Club for which she received a 1st place Certificate of Achievement for the Club in 2015 from the Garden Club of Georgia. She leaves behind, her husband, Melvin, a son Joe Gooden (wife Heather), three grandchildren, Michael, Katherine, and Amanda and a great-grandson Samuel, all of Georgia, and a daughter, Tara Ferris (husband Christopher) of North Carolina. She also leaves behind a sister, Emogene Drummond (husband Harry) of Hampton, Georgia, nieces Joy Smith (husband Lane) of Brandon, Mississippi and Kimberley McCabe (husband Thomas) of Simsonville, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her father, Thurman, mother, Nellie, and a brother, Lyndell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She passed away on December 14, 2020.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



