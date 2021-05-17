<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MORGAN-HINES, Barbara<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Funeral Service for Barbara Morgan-Hines, 76, of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 1 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079. VISITATION TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.</font><br/>