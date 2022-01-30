Hamburger icon
Montello, Paul

MONTELLO, Paul Anthony

Paul Anthony Montello, 84, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on January 21st .

Paul is remembered as a cheerleader, comforter, sage, shepherd, giver, and entertainer. He was among God's athletes.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Bernard "Red" Montello and Mary Ann Montello, and his brother, Biagio Montello. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Phyllis Bartek Montello; his children, Paul (Kim), Mark (Kristie), Maria, and Ben (Cheri); and his eight grandchildren; Alexa (Ryan), Miles, John, Mark, William, Andrew, Mary, and Benji.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 29th at Saint Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church at 11:30 AM, 5373 Wydella Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047.




Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel

1040 Main Street

Stone Mountain, GA

30083

https://www.wagesandsons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

