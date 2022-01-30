MONTELLO, Paul Anthony



Paul Anthony Montello, 84, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on January 21st .



Paul is remembered as a cheerleader, comforter, sage, shepherd, giver, and entertainer. He was among God's athletes.



Paul was predeceased by his parents, Bernard "Red" Montello and Mary Ann Montello, and his brother, Biagio Montello. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Phyllis Bartek Montello; his children, Paul (Kim), Mark (Kristie), Maria, and Ben (Cheri); and his eight grandchildren; Alexa (Ryan), Miles, John, Mark, William, Andrew, Mary, and Benji.



A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 29th at Saint Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church at 11:30 AM, 5373 Wydella Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047.



