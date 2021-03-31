Mills, Walter

MILLS, Dr. Walter



Dr. Walter Morgan Mills passed from this life into life eternal with our Lord on March 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. He suffered from a stroke in January 2020, and since that time he had been lovingly cared for by his wife, Sue, in their home. Dr. Mills was preceded in death by his two beloved children, Lori Lee Mills and Walter Morgan Mills, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Delores (Sue) Mills. Dr. Mills was born on February 17, 1931 in Summit, New Jersey and was raised in Rockwood, Tennessee. He received his Doctorate degree at the University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Mills was well known by thousands of patients for his excellent and compassionate dental care. Hundreds of people received free dental care from Dr. Walter Mills over the course of his 45 years of practicing dentistry in metro Atlanta. Some of them were the hundreds of children at Christian City who received dental care at no cost to their families. That is the kind, gentle, soft-spoken Christian gentleman who will be missed by so many people. Visitation will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1:30 – 2:30 PM at Dr. Mills' home at 425 Cameron Valley Court Northwest, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. Following the visitation, the family and friends will participate in a Celebration of Life service at 2:30 PM at the Mills' home. A graveside service will immediately follow the memorial service at Arlington Memorial Park, 207 Mount Vernon Highway Northwest, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com.

