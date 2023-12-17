Obituaries

Meyer, John W.

Dec 17, 2023

MEYER, III, John W. "Bill"

John W. Meyer, III "Bill" passed away on December 2, 2023, from a short illness.

Survived by his Loving wife, Linda; mother, sister, brothers, niece, nephews, and a scottish Terrier.

Bill retired from IBM after 40 years of service, employed with Bruns-Pak as project manager until retirement.

Bill was dedicated, hard working, perfectionist. He was known at work as the Grey Ghost. Bill had a passion for traveling, exotic cars, and racing. Bill supported many charities dear to him.

Bill was Cremated, no arrangements at this time.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

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