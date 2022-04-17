Meadows, Frank

ajc logo
Frank Longworth Meadows, 87 years old, of Powder Springs, GA, passed from the earthly part of his life's journey on March 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Emerson and Rachel Meadows, and his brother, Emerson Meadows. He is survived by a special sister-in-law, Yoshimi Meadows of German Town, Md., two nephews, Frank Jr. and Elliott, and one niece, Elizabeth, one chosen son, Daniel Furr, of Powder Springs, Ga. and the Furr family who "adopted" Frank as their own, including wife Deannda and Frank's God Children, Michael, Krista, and Katelyn.

Frank attended high school at Brown High in Atlanta, graduating in 1952. Afterward, he served in the U.S. Army. Always a stellar student, he was accepted to both Emory University and Harvard University. Choosing Emory, he earned two Master's Degrees. Frank became a gifted teacher/Professor and taught on both the college and high school levels, including Darlington School and Kennesaw College. For several years, he worked at Withers Machine Shop in Mableton before retiring.

Frank was a voracious reader with an insatiable curiosity about the world, especially theology, history and politics, making him a brilliant conversationalist and a joy to know. He had a sincere interest in other people and an innate desire to be of service to others. His thoughtfulness and his care for others, along with his amazing memory for details endeared him to all. Although he was home-bound the last few years, he continued to keep himself informed on world events and loved to discuss them.

Frank was an active member of the Church of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Austell, Ga. for many years. He was faithful and committed to the missions of the church, including, serving on the "Vestry," acting as "Senior Warden", teaching English as a Second Language, helping host weekly suppers for the community, involvement in feeding the hungry, and working in the church's community garden. When the Hispanic community began to grow in the area of the church, Frank welcomed them into the parish with an open and gracious heart. Frank's leadership, foresight and fluency in Spanish was instrumental, with the help of the Episcopal Diocese and the church's Rector, Newell Anderson , in facilitating the church's transition to a Spanish speaking congregation. Once the church became all Spanish, Frank, as well as many of the members of Good Shepherd, moved their membership to St. Benedict's Episcopal in Smyrna, where Frank remained an active member until he became home-bound. Frank revived the tradition at St. Benedict's of making Palm Sunday Crosses and the tradition continues still.

The world is a little darker without the light of Frank Meadows. His quick wit, deep wisdom and his genuine and unconditional love will be missed by all who were blessed to have crossed paths with him and had their lives enriched by the experience. Go rest high, dear Frank.

A memorial service followed by a reception will be held on Sunday April 24 at 3:00 PM at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church in Smyrna, GA.

Frank was always supportive of "Path to Shine," a cooperative mission of several area churches mentoring to children after school. Frank was involved as he was able and it was dear to his heart. For that reason, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Frank's memory to this organization. Path to Shine C/O St. Benedicts Episcopal Church, 2160 Cooper Lake Road, SE Smyrna, GA 30080.

