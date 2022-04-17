McLaughlin, Jack

McLAUGHLIN, Sr., Judge Jack



Judge Jack Manning McLaughlin, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, April 8, 2022.



Family visitation will be held Sunday, April 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held Monday, April 25 at 11:00 AM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM before the service. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, GA 30114. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross https://redcross.org or the Atlanta Legal Aid Society https://atlantalegalaid.org/ways-to-give/.



