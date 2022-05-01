McDERMOTT, James



James McDermott was a native of Lincoln, Nebraska. He served three years during World War II in the United States Navy. After the war, he graduated from the University of Nebraska and was then employed by General Electric for 35 years. He held various management positions prior to retirement in 1985. We are blessed beyond belief that our beloved Dad had 37 years of life after he retired from General Electric. Those 37 years were full of family get-togethers, celebrations, golf, tennis, swimming, daily walks, bridge, pool, Braves games, countless conversations, and Dad's steadfast faith in God. Throughout his entire life, our Dad was known for his kindness, work ethic, gratitude, and integrity. He left each of us with a tremendously rich legacy to follow in his steps. We look forward to our reunion in heaven with both of our dearly beloved parents.

