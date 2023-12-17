McAllister, Jeanne

MCALLISTER (GUILLORY), Jeanne "Bonnie"



Jeanne "Bonnie" Guillory McAllister passed away peacefully on December 13, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Mason Guillory and Dorothy Horner Guillory; and her sister, Gayle Guillory Donaldson. She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Melvin McAllister; and their four children, Michael McAllister (Cindy), Melanie Terwilliger (Russ), Leigh Bentley (Malcolm), and Jeanne Queen (Michael); and 12 grandchildren, Morgan Krulisky (James), Mason McAllister, Matthew Terwilliger, Lee Terwilliger, Adeline DeMaria (Forrest), Blayne Gibson, Anderson Gibson, Shug Bentley, Reid Bentley, Henry Queen, William Queen, Lawton Queen; and seven great-grandchildren. Bonnie was born on March 25, 1938 in New Orleans, Louisiana and attended Ursuline Academy. She then attended Auburn University, where she became president of Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a BA in education. While at Auburn she met Mel. They married on January 3, 1959 and their mutual love of New Orleans, Auburn, their family, and each other remained constant. For many years they could be found on Saturdays attending Auburn football games, both home and away, tailgating with their many lifelong friends. They loved a weekend or holiday getaway with the entire family, including countless trips to New Orleans. Bonnie was an incredible hostess and loved to cook and entertain. She was well known for preparing large holiday meals for extended family as well as gourmet formal dinner with friends. Many of her specialties and family favorites, as well as her southern grace, reflected her New Orleans upbringing. Bonnie truly enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools, St. Joseph's Hospital and both St. Jude and Holy Spirit Catholic Churches. Bonnie and Mel shared a love of food, wine and travel. They traveled throughout the world, returning many times to their favorite cities, wineries and restaurants, where they often became friends with the proprietors. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Bonnie raised her family to be faithful and taught them to be respectful in all aspects of their lives. She was elegant, kind and always faithfully showed up. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank all our caregivers who loved and cared for her so well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association Georgia Chapter, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, or Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



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