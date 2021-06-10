Maxey, Nell

MAXEY (TERRY), Nell



Nell Terry Maxey passed away peacefully on April 23rd, 2021 at the age of 84. We announce this loss with deep sadness, but with immense pride of a life well-lived. Born at home on Kirkwood Ave. in Atlanta, GA on June 20, 1936, Nell attended Murphy High School where she was named most popular due to her kind and gracious personality. She was an avid tennis player and a huge fan of both the Braves and the Falcons; but what she enjoyed more than anything was sharing the joys of life with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nell was preceded in death by her husband Charles Mitchell, parents Henry and Eva Terry, and sister Evelyn. She will be missed by many, especially her 4 children, sons Bo, Vic, Don (Hollie), and daughter Lisa (John). "Mimi" was the proud grandmother to Butch, Heather, Billy, Zach, Crystal, Matthew, Lindsey, and Melissa, who blessed her with 16 beautiful great-grandchildren. Nell also leaves behind a beloved sister, Dorothy Terry, who was her life-long best friend. The celebration of Nell Maxey's life will take place on Saturday, June 12th, 11:00am at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Stroke Foundation at www.americanstroke.org or to your favorite charity.



