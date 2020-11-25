MARRIOTT, William



William "Bill" Earl Marriott, 91 yrs. young, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Bill was born in DesMoines Iowa November 27, 1928, where his father, Voyle, was the city civil engineer and his mother, Anita, was a nurse. It was her nursing skills that cared for him when he contracted polio as a small boy. Anita's daily leg massages and physical therapy allowed Bill to recover with little sign of ever having been ill. While Bill was in grammar school, he and his family moved to Cedar Falls, then Fort Wayne Indiana. In Junior High, the family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Decatur Boys School.



He joined the Marines in 1946 and served on the aircraft carrier USS Mindoro. He was most proud of the sharpshooter medal he earned in boot camp and carried that recognition through life. He moved to Atlanta after his discharge, then met and married Mary Anne Rowland. He was a teller at Fulton National Bank at the time and bought their first home on the GI Bill. His boss asked him how much his note would be to which he said $90. Then how much did he make at the bank, $175. When asked how he was going to make that work, Bill said, "I am going to go get another job that pays me more money". And he did. His boss even helped him find that new job!



Bill was in sales of some form or another most of his life, from Armour Meats, Dial Soap, and then lightweight concrete and building forms. He began his commercial real estate career in Atlanta in the 60's and never really retired.



Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Marjean Elizabeth Marriott, father, Voyle Okla Marriott, mother, Anita Belle Marriott, sister Betty Irene Whitley, and first wife, Mary Anne Rowland Marriott. He is survived by his children, Debbie Taylor, Connie Trowell, Lisa Wilson (Harold), Mark Marriott (Mercedes), grandchildren Melissa Worth (Jeffery), Amanda Kirkland (Josh), Michael Paul Williams (Monica), Austin Marriott, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Bill did not want a service or any sadness in his passing, as he led a great and full life. Therefore, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. It is here that drinks will be served and glasses raised. Please join us to hear his story and to add yours.



