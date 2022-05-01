ajc logo
Mahoney, Jean

MAHONEY, Jean

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Jean Thomas Mahoney of Tucker, Georgia, born in Jacksonville, Florida who passed away on April 26, 2022 at the age of 94.

She was loved and cherished by many people including: her children, Harry Mahoney III (Cynthia), Anne Eberhardt (Ron), Thomas Mahoney (Corrine), Richard Mahoney (Margot), Amy Mahoney and Robert Mahoney (Kathy).

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 600 Mountain View Dr., Stone Mountain, GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 600 Mountain View Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083.




