Lansdell, Robert

LANSDELL, Jr., Robert "Bob" Alexander



Robert "Bob" Alexander Lansdell, Jr., age 90, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 7, 1932, Bob was the oldest of two sons. He graduated from Brown High School in 1950 where he excelled in academics and athletics. After high school he attended Georgia Tech on an AFROTC scholarship where he graduated in 1954 with a degree in Textile Engineering. He then attended Florida State University for graduate work in Meteorology.



In November of 1959, he met the love of his life, Patricia Mayo, while he was home on leave from the USAF. Bob and Pat got engaged on June 9, 1960, at Calloway Gardens and married on August 20, 1960, at Epworth United Methodist Church. Bob was a Captain in the USAF so they would begin their married life at Homestead AFB, Florida and then spend the next 16 years building a family and traveling the world. Bob and his family lived in Florida, England, Scotland, Illinois, Japan, and Georgia. He retired in 1976 as a Lieutenant Colonel after 22 years of service. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He traveled all over the world while serving in 6 continents and over 50 countries. Memorable tours included his selection for the Atomic Energy Commission in the South Pacific during the nuclear bomb testing in 55-57 on Eniwetok Atoll, he toured with the Thunderbirds in South America as their PA Officer and Weatherman where he was awarded Honorary Pilot Wings by the President of Argentina and lastly being President Nixon's Weatherman during his stays at Key Biscayne, FL.



Bob was also involved in testing and evaluating the first weather and high-resolution satellites during the Vietnam War. His last tour was as the Commanding Officer of the Squadron at Homestead Air Force Base where he retired in 1976. His decorations are many, topped by the Meritorious Service Medal.



Bob's retirement was short-lived as he began a journey to find his "next" career. His love of math and disdain for the tax season, led him to become an Enrolled Agent, where he worked for H.R. Block Executive Tax Service and then to his own business, Lansdell Tax Service, where he had clients for decades up until 2018. Bob was an active member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church for over 40 years. There, he taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School to both children and adults for decades. He especially enjoyed teaching his weekly Adult Disciples Class up until 2015. Bob was a member of the Laurel Ridge Lions Club for over 20 years. He loved reading and he loved sports – especially anytime Georgia Tech was playing. Bob was an accomplished cook, and he is most known for his quiche recipe, which his children still covet today.



Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Patricia Mayo Lansdell, and his daughter, Margie Anderson. He leaves behind his children and their spouses, Bob and Joan Lansdell (Dexter, MI), Barbee and Greg Taylor (Sandy Springs, GA), Ashlee and Jack Rood (Marietta, GA); his grandchildren, Harrison and Amber Anderson (Sandy Springs, GA), Alexander Lansdell (Dexter, MI), Jackson Rood, Georgia Rood, and Henry Rood (Marietta, GA); and his precious great granddaughter, Luna Jane Anderson. He will be missed by his brother and his wife, George and Beth Lansdell (Blue Ridge, GA), and an amazing group of sisters-in-law and their spouses, followed by a wonderful group of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and grandnephews, and a lot of loving cousins and friends.



Bob will be missed for so many things, but remembered most for his kindness, his intelligence, his wonderful laugh, his unwavering love, his unconditional support, and his engaging spirit which he shared willingly and often.



A reception followed by a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Embry Hills United Methodist Church. He will be laid to rest in the family cemetery in Tucker, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, you may honor Bob with a donation to Embry Hills United Methodist Church - https://www.embryhillsumc.org.

