ajc logo
X

Knox, Andrew

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KNOX, Sr., Andrew

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Andrew Knox, Sr. of Atlanta, GA will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 1:00 PM in our chapel. Reverend Clayton Taylor, Sr. officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Knox; daughter, Tiffany Knox Simmons; son, Andrew Knox, Jr.; brother, Grady Knox; brother-in-law, Rodney Coney (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Daphne Freeman, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Viewing will be TODAY, 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jorgensen, Cheryl
Harris, Keith
BURNETT, Frederick
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top