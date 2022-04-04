Knox, Andrew

KNOX, Sr., Andrew



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Andrew Knox, Sr. of Atlanta, GA will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 1:00 PM in our chapel. Reverend Clayton Taylor, Sr. officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Knox; daughter, Tiffany Knox Simmons; son, Andrew Knox, Jr.; brother, Grady Knox; brother-in-law, Rodney Coney (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Daphne Freeman, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Viewing will be TODAY, 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.



