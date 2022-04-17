KEY, Desmond
Celebration of Life services for Mr. Desmond "Des" Key, age 35, of Atlanta, GA will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 1:00 PM at Changing A Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3350 Greenbriar Pkwy., SW Atlanta, Dr. T. Delbert Robinson, Senior Pastor; Bishop Paul S. Morton, Overseer; Bishop James H. Morton, Eulogist. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Viewing, Monday, April 18, 2022, 3 PM-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)758-1731.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
