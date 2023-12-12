Kern, Janet

KERN (FLAHERTY), Janet



Janet Flaherty Kern of Atlanta, Georgia, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the age of 86. Jann, as she was so lovingly known, was born on December 7, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Urban Aloyious Flaherty and Phoebe Muirden Flaherty. She met the love of her life, Robert Fleming Kern, in childhood. They were married on June 20, 1959 at her family's church in Brentwood, California. This began their 55-year journey.



Jann was an accomplished interior designer and will long be remembered for her beautiful and elegant style, and incredible design talents. She was a competitive bridge player and had a love of travel, and spending time with family and friends. She spent her life in service to others and her community. She was chairwoman for Meal to Remember, a Meals On Wheels project of the Senior City Services of Atlanta, board member of the 1986 Showhouse for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, chairwoman of the Beastly Feast for the Atlanta Zoo, chairwoman for Hospice of the South Ball, benefitting the terminally ill, past President for Young Matrons Circle, benefitting Tallulah Falls School, and chairwoman of Culinary Classics Cookbook, benefitting Young Matrons Circle. Jann was also instrumental in bringing the Ronald McDonald House to Atlanta and served as a board member. "Her continued kindness and care for others, and her love of God and family directed all that she did," said long-time friend, Robin Carter.



Jann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob; her parents; and her sister, Phoebe Johnson. She is survived by her two children, Kelly Kern Collins of Roswell, Georgia, and Kevin Kern of Atlanta, Georgia; her five granddaughters, Flaherty, Hannah, and Ella Collins and Sarah and Carter Kern, their mother, Julie Kern Cameron; many nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Snuggles.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday December 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, officiated by Father Luke Ballman, 4465 Northside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30327. A celebration of life reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andee's Army, a child brain and spinal cord foundation, PO Box 420016, Atlanta, Georgia 30342.



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