KAJUMBA, Omulangira



Samuel Kisozi Ndawula



Celebration of Life Service for Omulangira Samuel Kisozi Ndawula Kajumba will be held Monday, December 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 and a half years, Ruby Jane Kajumba; and his children: Jerome Ssuna Kajumba of Georgia, Ntale Zalwango Kajumba (Quinton Demetrius Watson) of Georgia, Batenga Nassolo Kajumba Obuseh (Dr. Frances "Ayo" Obuseh) of Wisconsin, and Innocent Kalema Kajumba (Hilda Rwiza Kajumba) of Tanzania; his grandchildren: Sanyu Kusoka Watson, Ayomi Nwaka Eseza Obuseh, Kiyem Ssewava Obuseh, Hilary Juko Kajumba, Theonestina Nkinzi Kajumba, and Hilard Kayondo Kajumba.



He is survived by brothers and sisters: Frederick Katerega, Getulida Nakalema, Gordon Nakibinge, Nelson Musanje, Margaret Musembwa, Rev. Daniel Kimbugwe Kajumba, Catherine Nasiwa, Hanny Ruth Nkinzi, Justine Zansanze, Jennifer Nabadda, Babra Mirembe, Alice Zalwango, Variate Ndagire, Patrick Kayemba, Robinah Lwantale, Proscovia Grace Nabaterega, Alice Nasuna, Dorothy Naluwembe, Charles Kimera, Elisabeth Nalukenge, Edith Birungi, Aida Nabanakulya, Fuleria Nakayenda, Irine Namaalwa, Enoka Kiggala. He also has several beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives, as well as friends.



On Sunday, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404)349-3000. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers





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