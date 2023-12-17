Obituaries

Kajumba, Omulangira

Dec 17, 2023

KAJUMBA, Omulangira

Samuel Kisozi Ndawula

Celebration of Life Service for Omulangira Samuel Kisozi Ndawula Kajumba will be held Monday, December 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 and a half years, Ruby Jane Kajumba; and his children: Jerome Ssuna Kajumba of Georgia, Ntale Zalwango Kajumba (Quinton Demetrius Watson) of Georgia, Batenga Nassolo Kajumba Obuseh (Dr. Frances "Ayo" Obuseh) of Wisconsin, and Innocent Kalema Kajumba (Hilda Rwiza Kajumba) of Tanzania; his grandchildren: Sanyu Kusoka Watson, Ayomi Nwaka Eseza Obuseh, Kiyem Ssewava Obuseh, Hilary Juko Kajumba, Theonestina Nkinzi Kajumba, and Hilard Kayondo Kajumba.

He is survived by brothers and sisters: Frederick Katerega, Getulida Nakalema, Gordon Nakibinge, Nelson Musanje, Margaret Musembwa, Rev. Daniel Kimbugwe Kajumba, Catherine Nasiwa, Hanny Ruth Nkinzi, Justine Zansanze, Jennifer Nabadda, Babra Mirembe, Alice Zalwango, Variate Ndagire, Patrick Kayemba, Robinah Lwantale, Proscovia Grace Nabaterega, Alice Nasuna, Dorothy Naluwembe, Charles Kimera, Elisabeth Nalukenge, Edith Birungi, Aida Nabanakulya, Fuleria Nakayenda, Irine Namaalwa, Enoka Kiggala. He also has several beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives, as well as friends.

On Sunday, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404)349-3000. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

Atlanta, GA

More Stories

The Latest

Britain Attenborough 100th Birthday

David Attenborough, the excited but hushed voice of nature programs, turns 100

22m ago

Rubio set to meet Italy's Meloni as both sides seek to ease frictions over Iran war

31m ago

Spain readies for evacuations as a hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads for Canary Islands

32m ago

Featured

Fulton sheriff

Bipartisan group on Fulton commission wants Kemp to consider suspending sheriff

Georgia football calls off another marquee nonconference home-and-home series

Congressman still plans to speak at Morehouse med school ceremony amid backlash