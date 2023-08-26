Joyner, Henry

Henry Joyner, III
Aug. 26, 1964 - Mar. 16, 2016
Not Forever on Earth Perchance do we truly live on earth? Not forever on earth, But briefly here! Be it jade, it too will be broken Be it gold, it too will be melted, And even the plume of the quetzal decays, Not forever on earth, But briefly here!
(Aztec)
Mama Anne, Daughter Rakaiya, Sis Annalisa. UGA, Zeta Pi, Arabia Mountain High School, Family and Friends
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Editors' Picks
Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail
INTERACTIVE FEATURE
Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail