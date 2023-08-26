Joyner, Henry



Henry Joyner, III



Aug. 26, 1964 - Mar. 16, 2016





Perchance do we truly live on earth? Not forever on earth, But briefly here! Be it jade, it too will be broken Be it gold, it too will be melted, And even the plume of the quetzal decays, Not forever on earth, But briefly here!(Aztec)Mama Anne, Daughter Rakaiya, Sis Annalisa. UGA, Zeta Pi, Arabia Mountain High School, Family and Friends

