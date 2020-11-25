JORDAN, Barbara Jean



On November 18, 2020 Barbara J. Jordan of Atlanta, GA was freed from a body, exhausted from a difficult battle with cancer and is finally at peace. Family and friends are invited to the viewing held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11 AM. Services are for immediate family only and can be streamed on the Fountain of Life Christian Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate you donate to Southwest Christian Care, the non-profit hospice organization that lovingly aided in the time transition.



Online donations at www.swchristiancare.org. Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291.

