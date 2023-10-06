Obituaries

Jones, Douglas

File photo
File photo
Oct 6, 2023

JONES, Douglas

Age 40, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 30, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 3 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

