JONES, Douglas
Age 40, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 30, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 3 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com
