JENNINGS, Brenda



Brenda Jennings, 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on July 31, 2023, at her home in Cumming, GA. Born in Providence, RI, on October 28, 1958, she was pre-deceased by her parents Doris Callaghan Jennings and John Jennings; her brother, Gregory Callaghan Jennings; and her sister, Rita Jennings.



A 1976 graduate of North Kingstown High School, she then went on to Bethany College in West Virginia graduating with degrees in math and science. She earned an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.



Brenda was a well respected and astute businesswoman whose hard work led her to success at both ADP and UKG in senior management positions.



Brenda loved to travel with family and friends and saw so many incredible places in the world but she was a Rhode Islander at heart. She loved nothing better than to be at the beach in Galilee with her family.



She was kind and generous to many people and charities.



Her many lovely Christmas celebrations will be remembered for all the fun and laughter that was shared- especially the Human Christmas Tree contest and her winning Hallmark bingo.



Brenda is survived by her son, Austin Jennings Bernhard of Atlanta, GA. She will be forever missed by her two sisters in RI: Mary Jennings Lurgio and her husband, Don; Monica Jennings Kaufman and her husband, Steven.



Brenda had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews who adored her: Emily Kaufman and her husband, Sean White; Chase Lurgio and her partner, Luke Watkins; Jessica Campo and her husband, Tyler; Aidan Lurgio, Devin Callaghan Jennings, and Sean William Jennings.



A Memorial Mass was held in RI, on October 30, 2023. Services were private.



Donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.



Mary Jennings Lurgio



PO Box 413



North Scituate, RI 02857



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