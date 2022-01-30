Jenkins, Lynne

JENKINS (JAMES), Lynne



Lynne James Jenkins died at the age of 77 on January 25, 2022 after a four year battle with a rare form of leukemia.



Lynne was born on November 10, 1944 to the late Rosalynne Fuller and David Bradley James of Columbus, GA. A 1962 graduate of Columbus High School, she attended Auburn University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Lynne graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.



On January 22, 1966, Lynne married Ralph Jenkins of New Orleans, LA. They remained faithfully devoted to each other for over 56 years living briefly in Auburn, AL where Lynne taught elementary school and then in Atlanta, GA where they raised their two daughters and remained for the duration of her life.



Lynne, or GeGe, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, loved painting and poetry, traveling with friends, watching the Auburn Tigers play any sport, playing a good game of Mahjong and most of all, spending time with her family all while punctuating these moments with her open hearted, infectious laugh. Lynne's faith guided her life and she was actively involved at First Presbyterian on their Fine Arts Committee and Flower Guild.



Lynne is survived by the love of her life, Ralph Hilton Jenkins; devoted daughters, Rhonwyn (Wyn) Jenkins Bilbrey (Neville) of Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth (Bess) Jenkins George (Bill) of Atlanta, GA; four adoring grandchildren William Hilton Bilbrey, David Bradley Bilbrey, William Mose George and Bradley Everidge George; and her sister, Cindy James Jones (Brock).



A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street Atlanta, GA 30309 with visitation immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, GA or to the charity of your choice.



The service will also be live-streamed through the church's broadcast ministry. The link will be generated next week. To secure the link, please email Matthew Pearson-Dawe at



mpearsondawe@firstpresatl.org.



