Jarrard, Joseph

Obituaries
April 20, 2023

JARRARD, Joseph Paul "Joe"

On April 20, 2023, after suffering a stroke and dementia, Joe Jarrard passed away peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side.

Born in Atlanta on October 9, 1934, Joe graduated from Grady High School, Class of 1952. He was an Eagle Scout and a Scout Leader. Joe attended Georgia Tech before joining the Navy where he was stationed on the USS Thuban until 1955 and remained in the Naval Reserves until 1960.

In 1960, Joe completed the apprenticeship program with IBEW Local 613 and served as a Journeyman Wireman until his retirement in 1989.

Joe was a fun-loving thrill-seeker and pursued hobbies involving flying airplanes and jumping out of them. He had a knack for mechanics and loved restoring older planes to their former glory. Joe spent many weekends at Stone Mountain airport with his skydiving buddies and fellow pilots.

A devoted husband and father, Joe shared his love of adventure with his family. They took many amazing cross-country driving trips including visiting the wonders of the West and Quebec, Canada for the World's Fair Expo 1967. The family was often piled into his latest Cessna airplane and flown to their vacation home in Florida. Joe organized a Sea-Doo convoy down the Savannah River with his children and grandchildren.

Joe is survived by the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Gail Davis Jarrard; his children and their spouses, Jeremiah (Beth) Jarrard, Jill (Kevin) Shockley, Jeffery (Jessica) Jarrard, and Julie Jarrard; grandchildren, Jairus (Aubrie) Cross, Jordan Cross, Alexander Jarrard, Ellen Jarrard and Johnathan Jarrard; and great-grandchild, Caden Cross.

Visitation with the family will be April 26, at 10:00 AM, followed by a service of remembrance at 11:00 AM, at Embry Hills United Methodist Church (3304 Henderson Mill Rd., Atlanta).

