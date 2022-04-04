INMAN, BettyAnn



BettyAnn Boyet Inman passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 29th, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 4, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky to Margaret Dudley Hobbs and Houston Boyet and moved to Atlanta with her family in early 1941.



She attended R.L. Hope Elementary and North Fulton High School. After graduating, she then went on to attend Stephens College in Columbia Missouri.



BettyAnn made her debut with The Atlanta Debutante Club in 1948 and served as president.



She and her late husband, Hugh McDonald Inman were active in many organizations throughout Atlanta including The Woodruff Arts Center, The Atlanta History Center, Piedmont Hospital, The Shepherd Center, Pace Academy, and Skyland Trail where she served as a member of their Board of Directors. They supported these organizations not only financially, but by giving many hours of volunteer work.



BettyAnn and Hugh, better known as "Jie", had a long and happy marriage. She always said, "Jie was the best thing that ever happened to me." They were both avid University of Georgia football fans and attended the 1960 Orange Bowl game where The Dogs defeated Missouri 14-0 for their honeymoon surrounded by friends. They had a very close group UGA football fans with whom they attended home and away games for over 40 years. They loved to travel and there weren't to many places they didn't see. They most enjoyed their time together with their children and friends at their homes in Florida and Lake Burton.



BettyAnn was a member of Cherokee Town and Country Club, Capital City Club, The Waterfall Club on Lake Burton, The Atlanta Junior League, and Poppy Garden Club.



She was a true southern belle, who absolutely loved Atlanta and her family. She was known for always being color-coordinated from head to toe in her lovely pastel outfits with a matching neck scarf. She was a fabulous southern cook who loved to entertain and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She was always rooting for the underdog in any given circumstance…except when it came to UGA football!



She is survived by her four children Peggy Wilson, Bill Inman (Lynn), Don Inman (Beth) and John Inman (Tish), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and her forever daughter-in-law Vicki Inman, brother Jack Boyet of Tampa Florida and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to BettyAnn's caregivers, Debbie, Elizabeth, Joyce and Malen for taking such loving care of her.



There will be a private burial at Arlington Memorial Park. The family invites those who know them and love them (especially BettyAnn) to a Celebration of Life on Friday April 8th at noon at Cherokee Town Club. (Sport Coat required for men)



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Skyland Trail (AKA the George West Mental Health Foundation) or to the Shepherd Center.



