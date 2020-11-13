X

Hull, Carolyn

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HULL, Carolyn

Carolyn J. Hull, of Good Hope, Georgia went home to be with the Lord and is safe in the arms of Jesus. Carolyn was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Harold and Thelma Williams. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Memphis State University.

She was employed as a Stewardess for Eastern Airlines in Miami, Florida where she would meet the love of her life, George Hull; she and George were faithfully married for 61 years.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was also a master gardener and dedicated volunteer to her church community. She is survived by her son, George Hull, III, and daughter-in-law, Pam; daughter, Jennifer Eagle and son-in-law, Joe; grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Ashley, Ethan, Calvin, Olivia and two great-grandsons. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.

