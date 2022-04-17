HOWELL, Chiyoe



Chiyoe Uraisami Howell, 98, passed away at her home in Atlanta, Georgia on April 8, 2022.



She was born on June 25, 1923 in Steveston, BC.



She graduated Valedictorian from a Japanese school and was sent to Japan with references to consider teaching and to care for her brother. She met and married John P. Howell in occupied Japan. She was married to the late John P. Howell for about 44 years. They raised three daughters.



She was President of a Japanese Garden Club and loved it. She enjoyed traveling and sewing.



Preceded in death by husband, John P. Howell; and by parents, Hansaku and Tei Uraisami; and by brothers, Sadao Uraisami, Seiji Uraisami, Toshimichi Uraisami, Shigeo Uraisami.



Survivors include sister, Kiyoe Nishimura and daughter's Linda Wooten, Agnes Patricia Gouge and Sharon Howell.



A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 11 AM-1 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: VNHS.org to Hospice Atlanta



