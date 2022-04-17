HOSKINSON, Carol Rowe



Carol Rowe Hoskinson passed away after a long illness on January 3, 2022. Carol was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 10, 1947. She was adopted as an infant by her loving parents Alice and Webster Rowe. She grew up in Archbold, Ohio.



Carol attended The Ohio State University and majored in Education. It was there that she met the love of her life, Rick Hoskinson. They were married in 1969 and moved to Atlanta.



Carol taught middle school in DeKalb and Fulton Counties. Throughout her teaching career, she was beloved by her co-workers, students and their parents.



Carol served as PTA President chair of the swim committee, she was a mentor teacher, and she served as chairperson for numerous charitable organizations in Roswell.



Carol and Rick had one daughter, Leah, who was their pride and joy. Carol was an amazing mother and never missed an opportunity to be present and supportive. She loved her son in law Nick and only granddaughter Keeton deeply.



In 2015, Carol was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. Those who loved her are grateful that she is no longer suffering, and believe that she and Rick are finally together again.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband Charles Richard "Rick" Hoskinson and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Leah, Nick and Keeton Humphries; her sisters, sisters in law, and brother and their spouses, and her nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 PM at Decatur Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Decatur Education Foundation (www.decatureducationfoundation.org/donate)



