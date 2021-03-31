HOMLAR, Robert



Robert "Bob" Ralph Homlar passed away very peacefully at home sitting on his back porch overlooking the lake on the morning of March 27, 2021, age 80. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 7, 1940, the son of Robert Homlar and Margaret (Norton) Homlar. He graduated from Maumee Valley Country Day School in 1958 and matriculated to The Johns Hopkins University where he was a member of the football team and Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in Engineering. He worked briefly for McCormick in Baltimore before moving to New York City to work for McGraw Hill publishing, a job that would lead him to Atlanta in the early 1970s. He worked in the Dodge Division, focusing on construction project information that contributed to the growth Atlanta saw through the years. He retired in the early 2000s and enjoyed his later years spending time with friends and visits with his granddaughters (all five! No grandsons!). Survivors include his wife Marjorie Homlar, M.D.; his children: Robert Thomas Homlar of Augusta, GA and his family, and Paige Novack of Madison, AL and her family; his brother Richard Homlar of Cincinnati and his family; and his sister Caroline Korn of White House, OH and her family. A small private graveside service will occur. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Chattahoochee Nature Center, one of Bob's favorite organizations.



