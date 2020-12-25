HIGHTOWER, Sara Ann



Sara Ann Hightower, age 88, of McDonough, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Pearl Ernest Ausband and Mary Lee Ausband. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Russell Hightower and brother Eddie Ausband.



Mrs. Hightower was a long-time member of McDonough Presbyterian Church where she served as the first woman Deacon and Elder. She was a member of the Early Risers Circle. Sara Ann was the first recipient of the Henry County Woman of the Year Award for her service with the Henry General Hospital Foundation. She retired from BellSouth after 36 years of service. Mrs. Hightower was a vice president of marketing and also served as president of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was an avid bridge player and active in many henry county community services.



Sara Ann was a loving wife and mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Hightower is survived by her son, Dr. Richard (Cindy) Hightower of Savannah GA; daughter, Holly (Rick) Dubois of McDonough GA; grandchildren, Emma Dubois (Christopher) Porter, Hannah Dubois (Rob) Knittel, Russ Hightower, Jackson Hightower and Lillie Hightower; great-grandchildren, Poppy and Bowen Porter, as well as several nieces and nephews.



The family will be holding a private memorial service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Sacred Journey Hospice at 138 Peach Drive, McDonough GA 30253, or McDonough Presbyterian Church at 427 McGarity Road, McDonough GA 30253 or Kelley Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund at 3637 Airline Road, McDonough GA 30252. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



