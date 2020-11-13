HENRY, Wilbert L. "Michael"



Celebration of Life for W. Michael L. Henry will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2:00 PM, Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316. Interment, Felker and Company, Mableton, GA, 30126. Visitation, Friday, November 13, 4-8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316, 404-522-7478.

