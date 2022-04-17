HENNESSY, Regina



Regina (Jean) Hauck Hennessy, born September 11, 1938, died peacefully at her home April 4, 2022 after a brief illness.



Jean grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the youngest of eight and loved her big family. In 1958, Jean fell in love and married Edmund Hennessy. They began having children almost immediately. In 1963, with three young children, they left Pittsburgh for warmer weather, relocating to Atlanta.



Jean raised seven kids with an open mind, a fun spirit and all around acceptance of chaos. Jean was a thrifty fashionista, a foodie, and a scrabble champ. There was always great food and fun when you were with her. She was an amazing mom, grandma and wife to Ed. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 40 years, Ed, and two daughters, Mary Beth and Maureen Hennessy. Jean is survived by her children, Karen Matchett, Maggie Hughes, Thomas Hennessy, Kat Nevel, Tricia Babalola, Michele Hennessy and her oldest sister Dorothy Reilly, 99, of Pittsburgh. She was blessed with 8 amazing grandchildren and numerous grand pups. Her funeral service was held at All Saints Catholic Church.

