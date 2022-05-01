HENDERSON, Dorothy



Dorothy Romelle Stallings Henderson, loving wife, mother, educator, and mentor, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Georgia at age 98. A native of Atlanta, Dorothy was born November 30, 1923 to Hiram Columbus Stallings and Sallie Eliza (Nixon) Stallings in Atlanta, Georgia.



In her youth, she attended The Berry Schools and Berry College. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Georgia and a Master of Education in Elementary Counseling from West Georgia College. With a career spanning more than forty years, Mrs. Henderson taught in Great Falls, SC, Fulton County and Clayton County, Georgia. She retired as an elementary school counselor in Riverdale, Georgia.



Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid genealogist, with an inquisitive mind and a loving, gracious nature. In retirement, she enjoyed travel, reading, time with family, and ballroom dance.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan Henderson; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Nikolay) Sheehan-Lyutskanov, Brian (Kelly) Sheehan, Michael Nadelman, and Stefan Nadelman; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Caroline Sheehan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Paul "Red" Henderson; daughter, Valerie Lynn Henderson Sheehan; siblings, Rayburn Earnest Stallings, Rubiel Lee Stallings, Ronald Dew Stallings, and Margaret R. (Stallings) Barone.



The family would like to thank Villa Palazzo Senior Living Community, and Cornerstone Hospice in caring for our precious Dorothy.



A graveside service will be held on May 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A Celebration of Life will follow at Ray's on the River from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Southern Cremations and Funerals.

