HARRIS, Thomas "Tommy"



Thomas Patrick Harris, "Tommy" passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on April 26, 2023, after a very tenacious and courageous 2.5-year battle with kidney cancer. Tommy was born December 5, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Philip Edward Harris and Anna Margaret Kroutter Harris, who precede him in death and eternal life.



Tommy was the sixth of eight children born to Phil and Anna Margaret, who moved from Nashville to Southwest Atlanta in 1942. Tommy attended St. Anthony's School until the family moved to the Toco Hills area in 1966, and became members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where Tommy finished elementary and middle school. Tommy next went to Lakeside High School where he was offensive captain of the school's first 13-0 State Championship football team. He was also listed in "Outstanding Seniors" in 1971, was a member of the Key Club and active in Young Life. He was inducted into the Lakeside High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. After graduation, Tommy attended Appalachian State, where he played starting fullback on a scholarship. While getting his master's degree there, he managed the local McDonald's and was so proud to have attended "Hamburger U", management training for franchisees. He often reflected on how that experience was formative for him in business.



After receiving his master's degree at App State, Tommy returned to Atlanta where he coached and taught at Avondale and Lakeside High Schools. At Lakeside, he was Varsity Head Baseball coach and assistant football coach.



In 1979, Tommy began a long and illustrious career in education publishing and technology. He worked in Sales management and leadership for the top companies in the field including Laidlaw Brothers, Harcourt Brace Yavonovich, [Simon and Schuster] Computer Curriculum Corporation, Riverdeep, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and most recently Ohana Solutions. People who worked for and with him consistently describe him as "a gentle and strong leader", "their best manager ever", and "the kind of guy that took a chance on them and believed in them". He loved his work and the education market he supported for so many years. He reluctantly retired in 2021 to fight cancer full-time.



Tommy was especially devoted to and proud of his large extended family. He was a deeply caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law. He will be greatly missed by those who survive him, his wife of 27 years, Phyllis; his three children he shared with Leslie Scott Primm, Scott (Raleigh) of Asheville, NC, Jeanne Frenzel (Jeff) of Atlanta, Matt of Atlanta; his grandchildren, Maya Harris, Landon Harris and Luke Harris; his seven brothers and sisters, Barbara King (Bill, d.), Phil Harris (CiCi), Jeanne (Cliff, d.) Barlow, Eleanor ("Buck") Barber, Jimmy (Mary Ellen) Harris, Mary Kate Guillemette, and Ken Harris; and 13 nieces, 22 grandnieces, 11 nephews, and 11 grandnephews. He so loved watching all of them grow up and cherished hosting Easter and Christmas celebrations with them every year. He was a fan favorite of his Pedigo in-laws and always enjoyed his times with them in Memphis. He was also a dog (lab) lover and treated his dogs Sam, Tessa, Jackson, and Millie as members of the family.



Tommy's friends consistently describe him as someone who lived in the present moment with them. Other descriptions include genuine, calm, and funny. His laugh was contagious. He treated everyone like they were the most special person at that moment and made everyone who met him better. He liked to give nicknames to people that were both tender and funny to make them feel special.



Tommy was both an athlete and a sports fan. He was an avid golfer and member of the Golf Club of Georgia where he could be found most days above 45 degrees in Atlanta. He was passionate about the sport, played with intensity and competitiveness, and it brought him joy for many years. When the Braves or Falcons were playing, Tommy was always watching and cheering them on. He also loved attending golf tournaments as well as watching on TV.



Most importantly, Tommy wanted to be remembered for his love of the Lord and witness of His goodness during his 2.5-year cancer fight. He never complained, prayed each day for his daily bread, and gave thanks for his blessings during that time.



A Funeral Mass for Tommy will be on May 19, 2023, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA. A celebration of Tommy's life will follow at his and Phyllis' home.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CaringBridge, kccure.org, UTSW Kidney Cancer Program or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



