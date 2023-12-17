HARLAND, Margaret



Margaret "Teenie" Haverty Harland died December 7, 2023 at the age of 89. Teenie is lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.



Born March 12, 1934, she was the daughter of Margaret Elder and Joseph Haverty Jr. Teenie attended Washington Seminary, Marymount College, and the University of Georgia.



A native Atlantan, she was a devout Catholic, the life of the party, and everyone's favorite friend and mom. Her contagious enthusiasm and kindness rippled throughout her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Harland; her sister, May Haverty Grabbe; and her nephew, Jack Haverty Jones.



Teenie is survived by her three daughters: Clare Hobart (Jay), Mary Gordon Harland (John), and Maggie Barton (Guerry). She is also survived by her sister, Jody Haverty Johnson; as well as five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM, at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta.



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