Hallam, Philip

HALLAM, Jr., Philip



Philip G. Hallam, Jr., 76, of Plainfield, NH, and Scituate, MA, died on December 5, 2023, following a brief illness.



Philip was born in Massachusetts to Philip Glendon Hallam and Phyllis Margaret Hession Hallam on April 30, 1947.



He was raised in an Air Force military family. Philip lived in Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan; Athens, Greece; and multiple U.S. States. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH. where he received a full US Navy ROTC Scholarship. Upon graduation, Philip was commissioned as an Officer in the U.S. Navy where he became an A-7 fighter pilot. He served in the Vietnam War and flew off the USS Saratoga with Attack Squadron 105 - the Gunslingers. He continued his career in the military with the Air National Guard flying the F-101, F105, F-4 and the F-15. He retired as a Lt. Colonel. Philip was a professional airline pilot for 30 years with Southern Airways, Republic Airways and Northwest Airlines where he retired as an International Airline Captain.



Upon retirement he began home renovations for several years, but spent most of his time enjoying gardening at his home in Plainfield, NH where he lived for over 40 years - and taking care of his beloved dog, Albee. Philip also enjoyed his yearly trips to the family beach house in Scituate, MA. Philip is preceded in death by his parents Colonel Philip Glendon Hallam and his mother Phyllis Margaret Hession Hallam. He is survived by his sister, Linda White of Westerville, OH; and brothers, Thomas W. Hallam II and his wife Ava, of Dartmouth, MA; William J. Hallam and his wife Susan, of Roswell, GA; and Stephen C. Hallam and his wife Debbie, of Jacksonville Beach, FL. Along with 16 nieces and nephews.



The wake will be held Saturday, January 20, 2023, at 12:00 noon – 2:00 PM, at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., Scituate, MA. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, and burial services will immediately follow. Words of remembrance and support may be left for the family at RichardsonGaffeyFuneralHome.com



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