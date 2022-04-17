Hagerman, Samuel

HAGERMAN, Sr., Samuel



Mr. Samuel (Sam) Lincoln Hagerman, Sr. age 86, of Marietta died April 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Janet Russell Hagerman; his children Kellie Demarest (John), Samuel Lincoln Hagerman, Jr. and Janine Nunn (Bob). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Claire and Kyle Nunn and Emilee Hagerman, his siblings, Leonard Hagerman, Philip Hagerman (Fran Ajax) and DeEtte Clark (Bill) and was preceded in death by his brother "K" Hagerman (Mary). Memorial Services will be held Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 1:30 PM with visitation prior at 12:30 PM, at Mt Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Rev. Randy Mickler officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Jude Children's Network at www.stjude.com or Aloha to Aging at www.alohatoaging.org Express your condolences at www.sandyspringschapel.com.



