Gulledge, Thomas

GULLEDGE, Jr., Thomas Bruce "Tom"



Thomas Bruce Gulledge Jr., passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the age of 85. Born December 18th, 1936, he was the son of Thomas Bruce Gulledge Sr. and Irene Strong Gulledge (both deceased).







Thomas "Tom" was also preceded in death by his brother Edward Taylor Gulledge (Mildred); his sister, Irene Gulledge Packer (Donald); nephews Edward Taylor Gulledge Jr. and Clarence Bruce Gulledge (Debbie). Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Ginger McLean Gulledge; a brother-in-law, Michael Hudson McLean; a daughter, Gina Gulledge Webb (Jeff); a son, Christian Lance Gulledge; and his cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey Thomas Webb, Christian Lance Gulledge Jr., and Caroline Webb Mason (Brett).







Tom graduated from West End High School where he played on the tennis team and played trombone in the marching band. He met his wife, Ginger, at a Presbyterian Church camp at Oak Mountain State Park in Helena, Alabama in 1954, and the two have been together ever since. Tom joined the Navy when he was 17 and served his country in active and reserve duties. He served on the USS Bowers and the USS Hunt. He also attended naval schools in Bambridge, MD, Chicago, IL and Mayport FL. Tom worked for Sears for 38 years in numerous positions and retired as a district manager in Atlanta in 1993.







He grew up in Birmingham where he was a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and Vestavia Country Club. He served as President of the Vestavia Lions Club and worked for many years with the United Way Campaign. Tom coached little league baseball and was recognized in 1976 by Zeta Kappa Delta as Father of the year. His passions were tennis, golf, photography, and gardening. When the situation called for it -- and sometimes when it didn't -- he never failed to produce a joke or magic trick to lighten the mood, much to the delight of his grandchildren. He loved to travel, and he and Ginger explored Europe as often as possible after his retirement. His family and friends will deeply miss his wit and loving spirit.

