GORDON, Kimberly R.
Kimberly R. Gordon, age 54, of Stockbridge, GA passed November 16, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Pastor Dennis L. Martin, Officiating. Interment; Westview Cemetery. Viewing Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2-6 PM. Live Streaming Link: https://youtu.be/UQD5Df7Zdo8
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
