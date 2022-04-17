FREDERICK, Juliana Spivey



Juliana Spivey Frederick passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 1 PM in the chapel, 3180 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 Juliana was born April 16th, 1989 in Gainesville, GA. She grew up in Atlanta, GA and attended The Lovett School and The University of Alabama. Nothing brought her more joy than being the mother of her two beautiful children. She was truly passionate about her family and her soulmate and devoted husband. She is survived by her loving husband, Clayton Frederick; her two beautiful children, Wilder Frederick and Hawthorne Frederick; her mother Pamela Benson; her father John D. Spivey; her sister Taylor Spivey; her brother John E. Spivey and countless family and friends. Arrangement entrusted in the care of HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill, Marietta, GA.



