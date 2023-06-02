FRCEK, James (Jim) Robert



James Robert Frcek (Jim), age 94 blessed years, of Lawrenceville, GA, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, son, and friend to many. Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 10, 1928, one of three children to Joseph and Marie Frcek. The Frcek family came to the United States from Czechoslovakia in the early 1900s. Jim was raised in his early years in Chicago by his grandparents, following the death of his mother when he was two years old, and by his father and stepmother, Mary Frcek, as a teenager. He joined the Army Air Corps, which later became the Air Force, in February of 1948, working as an aircraft mechanic. He won many awards while in the service and retired after 22 faithful years, serving as a Master Sargent and teaching leadership school to the Airmen. After his retirement from the military, Jim spent the rest of his career in the forklift industry. He enjoyed working on cars, square dancing, and spending time with his family. A dedicated husband and father, Jim met the love of his life, Alpha Lee Broome, in January 1959, in Nashville, TN. They were married on July 4, 1959, in Ringgold, GA, and had 43 wonderful years together before Lee went home to her Lord and Savior in December 2003. They raised three children, Melody, Bruce, and Jennifer in Stone Mountain, GA. During their marriage, they were involved in their church and were able to travel, volunteer as clowns at the children's hospital, and became involved in square dance and round dance. Jim loved his family and spoke about them to all who would listen. After Lee's death, Jim spent many years traveling with his companion, Wilma Freeman of Loganville, GA, who he met in 2005. He enjoyed his life with Wilma and his family until his passing. Jim lived a very interesting life and was able to write his life story in which he shared all his many experiences. During his final years, his family has been able to share this book with so many friends, family, and caretakers that were part of Jim's life. It is a fascinating story. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lee; parents; brothers, Joe Frcek Jr. and Frank Foster (Frcek); nephews John and Bob Foster, Joe Frcek III, and great-nephew, Chris Frcek. Jim is survived by his three children, Melody Frcek, Bruce Frcek, and Jennifer Frcek; grandchildren, Laura Fagan (Dan), Robert Lively (Leslie), Bruce Frcek Jr., Victor Frcek; great-grandchildren Corinne Lively, Bennett Lively; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Jim will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, located at 1301 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA, at 3:00 PM followed by a graveside service at Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive visitors at 2:00 PM at Wages & Sons Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rosalynn Carter Institute For Caregivers Military Program, PO Box 647, Americus, GA 31709, donor.support@rosalynncarter.org, www.rosalynncarter.org.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com