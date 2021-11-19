ajc logo
Fraser, Gary

FRASER, Gary Robert

Gary Robert Fraser, age 75 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at his residence. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Thursday, November 18th from 4-8 PM and Friday, November 19th from 10-11 AM. The funeral will be on Friday, November 19th at 11 AM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. He is survived by: Sister - Elaine (Rick) Roberts of Ball Ground, sister - Myrna (David) Smith of Winder, nephew - Alfred Roberts IV of Atlanta, nephew - Fraser A. (Christen) Roberts of Ball Ground. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice in Gary's memory. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fraser family.

