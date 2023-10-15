FRANKS, Margaret Hill "Peggy"



Heaven just got a lot more fun. Margaret "Peggy" Hill Franks was adored by everyone she met because she gave so much love to the world. Peggy made a peaceful transition at home on October 9, 2023 with her loved ones by her side.



Born in 1953, Peggy grew up in Decatur and graduated from Shamrock High School. She met her husband, Sonny at Clemson University and graduated from UGA in 1975. She began a 45 year career with Delta Airlines, discovering restaurants, museums and pubs in every major European city. When her daughter, Jessica attended Clemson, Peggy hosted the best tailgate parties, ensuring no one left hungry or thirsty. She had a smile that could light up a room and was known for her loyal friendships, nurturing persona, culinary skills, and love for animals. Her enthusiasm and excitement for life never ceased, causing her to go above and beyond to make anything and everything extra special for others–particularly her beloved grandbaby, Sophie.



Peggy was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and successfully defeated it for the next 10 years. Cancer returned and she fought quietly for another 4 years. Her positive attitude is how she chose to confront cancer and never let her situation determine her approach to life.



To celebrate the wonderful person she was to all of us, there will be a celebration of life event on October 22, 2023 at Music on Main Street in Lilburn. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Peggy Hill Franks Memorial Scholarship Fund at Music on Main Street's Gracenote Foundation, where she always had a front row seat, or the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary, where she spent many retirement hours volunteering.



Peggy's family is forever grateful for the love and support from extended family, friends, and neighbors, as well as the care from Crossroads Hospice and TLC Best Care in her final days. She will always be with us, continuing to watch over everyone from above as we keep her joyful spirit alive.



