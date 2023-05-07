FOLSOM, Hazel Ruth



Hazel Ruth Cantrell Folsom passed away on May 1, 2023, at age 83. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, to Vera Hutchins and William Cantrell on July 19, 1939.



Hazel graduated from Hoke Smith High School in 1957. She moved out to California where she met her first husband. At age 30, she graduated from beauty school and started her own salon that she owned for 7 years. She sold it and moved to Paris, France, with her first husband, where she participated with the American Women's group. While in France, she acted in a couple of French commercials and had a few minor roles in French movies. She was a real estate agent, an interior decorator, and even sold Mary Kay for a while.



On February 1, 1979, she married her second husband, John Folsom, who was the love of her life, her best friend and partner. They were happily married for 43 years before his passing on January 9, 2022.



The true calling of Hazel's life was being a wife and mother, and raising her daughter, Vivian Joy Folsom.



Hazel was an amazing woman who touch most everyone she met. She was always positive and full of love, kindness, and common sense. She had many interests and hobbies and belong to several different groups and clubs, including Rivermont Women's Association. Her favorite hobby was being an artist. In her retirement, she loved working with watercolors and held a few art shows. She loved her walks, Tai Chi, playing piano, art, cooking, playing Bridge or Mai Jong, playing with her dogs, traveling the world, and making things beautiful. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend, and confidant.



Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Vera, and her father, William; and her husband, John. She is survived by her daughter, Joy; stepdaughter, Ellen and her husband, David; her sister, Martha Greenburg; sister, Joyce Stickel and her husband, Leroy; her brother, Bill and his wife, Rosemary. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 5-8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. The funeral will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11 AM, at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park.



