EDWARDS, Walter Harmon



Walter Harmon Edwards, 86 years old of Tucker, passed away on day November 11, 2020. This devoted, loving and generous son, husband, father and grandfather is survived by his son Keith Edwards, his daughter Alice Keheley (John). granddaughters Hannah Keheley and Lauren Keheley, nephew William T. Edwards, Jr.(Melissa), nieces Karen Hill (Leland) Sarah Perkins (Curt) and Juli Fish, and sister-in-law Josephine Edwards.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel F. and Altha Mae Edwards; his wife of "55 years six months and 1 day", Pauline Barwick Edwards; his brother, Major William Thomas Edwards USAF, nephew, Charles Fish Jr., sister-in-law Winifred Barwick Fish and a younger sister who died during birth.



Walter was born on July 29, 1934 in Tampa, Florida. He grew up in the Grand Park area of Jacksonville and he was a graduate of the Andrew Jackson High School Class of 1952. He attended every reunion except the last one and enjoyed locating lost classmates. He once organized a reunion for everyone he grew up with in Grand Park.



Walter received a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Florida State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and was in the FSU Flying High Circus. He and his wife were married in the old Swaim Memorial United Methodist Church in San Marco and lived in San Marco before being transferred to Atlanta, GA. They lived in Tucker since 1968 and were both members of Briarlake Baptist Church. He retired in 1998 after 40 years with United States Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General Southeast Region as an auditor.



Walter was a strong willed and determined person. This helped him overcome polio as a child. He would stick to a task until he achieved it. He loved to solve puzzles of any kind. He was very handy with tools and was a talented craftsman building wood furniture and toys for family and friends. Not one to sit still he had to be doing something all the time. He would often say, "All right lets get this show on the road." ...which meant you better get up and get moving.



Walter was happiest spending time with his family. He was a good dancer and enjoyed jitterbugging with his wife. He was completely unpretentious, a man of integrity and of his word. He valued these qualities in others. He was a true friend to his friends and a good ol' boy. He had a booming voice, a quick wit and he liked to tease and laugh.



Even though he had polio as a child, he enjoyed excellent health his whole life until a very recent diagnosis of Metastatic Adenocarcinoma.



Arrangements are being handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm. The graveside service followed by interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at 2:00 pm."

