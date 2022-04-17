ajc logo
Eble, Robert

EBLE, Robert Edmund "Bob"

Robert (Bob) Edmund Eble, 70, of Marietta, GA, passed away April 8, 2022. He was born in Newark, NJ, grew up in Hackettstown and lived there until 1969. He then accepted a basketball scholarship to LaGrange College where he majored in business and met Dianne, who became his wife of 47 years. He was a member of Outstanding College Athletes of America and later inducted into the LaGrange College Hall of Fame. Upon graduation Bob chose to stay in the south and moved to Marietta, GA. In 1979 he began a 43 year career in the trucking insurance industry where he made lifelong friends. He was currently employed as Senior Vice President of Allstar Transportation Specialists in Atlanta. He treated his coworkers with dignity and was truly loved and respected by all who worked with him or for him. Bob enjoyed going to Destin, playing golf, tennis, cheering on the GA Bulldogs and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Becoming "Pa" to his grandchildren thrilled him. He was a faithful, active member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church where he proudly served as an usher. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Jack I. Eble and Nancy Louise Eble; his brother Scott Douglas Eble and sister Susan Ruth Eble. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Hatch Eble; 2 children, Robert Edmund Eble Jr. (Meredith) and Christopher Phillips Eble; 2 grandchildren, Jack Brown Eble and Chandler O'Neil Eble; 3 siblings, Brian Jay Eble (Patty), Bonnie Jean Eble, Christopher Eble (Linda) as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob was loved by many and will be missed by all. His loyalty and zest for life and laughter will remain in the hearts of everyone who knew him. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 22 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068. A reception will follow at Atlanta Country Club. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 AM. Donations may be made to the Bob Eble Memorial Fund at Mt. Bethel Methodist Church.




