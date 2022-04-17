DEVEREAUX, Mary



Mary Evelyn "Sister" Devereaux, 99, of Holt, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 after a stroke. She is survived by her son, Morris Devereaux of Holt, Florida, her grandson, Michael Devereaux; and her great-granddaughter Avery Devereaux of Crestview, Florida; and her sister, Peggye Sewell of Petal, Mississippi. The funeral will be held at 2:00 at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home in Fairburn, Georgia on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park, Georgia. Dr. William (Bill) Lacy, officiating. The family will have visitation preceding the service from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home, 8355 Senoia Road, Hwy 74 in Fairburn, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: Scottish Rite Hospital. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



